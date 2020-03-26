The old guards: Gatlin, Powell hanging on for games in 2021

"They're very talented," Gatlin said. "But sprinting also comes with understanding and learning and wisdom and some patience. Those are all qualities you get as you get older."

Life has changed for Gatlin, as it has for everyone, since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of gyms and training facilities across the country. He's been squeezing in training sessions on the grass in Clermont, Florida, and watching plenty of shows on Netflix.

And yet, there's so much that hasn't changed.

Gatlin has never really talked much about retirement, so there was never an assumption that he'd be done, even after the 2020 Olympics were over. He thought maybe he'd hang on for 2021, when the world championships were supposed to take place in Oregon — the first time they'd been contested on American soil. It would have been a fitting send-off. But now, maybe that meet won't happen until 2022.

Those questions aside, Gatlin has a little more certainty in knowing he doesn't have to prepare for Olympic trials in June or the Olympic track meet, which would've started in August.

"It's now business as usual," said Gatlin, who returned to track in 2010 after a four-year doping ban. "I don't think a year is going to change anything. ... I'm just going to rest as much as I can."