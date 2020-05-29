The state tried to test for COVID-19 in every nursing home. It’s now ordering homes to do it themselves.

The rule also requires facilities to comply with any infection-control recommendations by health officials -- something the Tribune previously found that the industry, in general, struggled to do even before the pandemic.

The rule follows federal guidelines issued May 18 that recommended states wanting to relax restrictions make sure homes can test all residents and staff and then, for any outbreaks test weekly until the outbreak is over.

But the new Illinois rule does not specifically mandate that level of testing, and Pritzker has previously said the state is nowhere near ready to reopen long-term care facilities to visitors.

The new Illinois rule came more than five weeks after Pritzker announced an ambitious plan for the state to provide testing for all nursing homes. The effort, to date, has covered less than a fifth of the state’s 1,100 to 1,200 long-term care facilities.

In that time, nursing homes have continued to be decimated by COVID-19 in Illinois and across the country, amid growing complaints the state should be doing more to protect residents and workers with a more coordinated effort.

AARP Illinois, one of the groups calling for a more aggressive state effort, welcomed the new rule.