Them again: Djokovic and Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

In all, Djokovic spent nearly five hours on court.

"First of all I need to recover. I don't have much time," Djokovic said. "Hopefully I'll have fresh legs, because that's what I'll need to play against Rafa."

Nadal kept his time on court to a minimum by ending the surprising clay-court run of big-serving American Reilly Opelka by 6-4, 6-4.

"I played the match that I had to play," Nadal said. "I had two breaks (in) two sets. That's a positive thing for me. (Being) in the final again here means a lot."

A day earlier, Nadal eliminated Zverev in straight sets.

"In terms of preparation for Roland Garros, I consider the job done," Nadal added. "Tomorrow is not at all preparation. ... (It's) a final, an important one, and I want to be competitive."

Djokovic and Nadal have met an Open-era record 56 times, with Djokovic leading the series 29-27. Their previous meeting came in last year's French Open final, where Nadal won in straight sets. It will be the sixth time they meet in the Rome final, with Nadal holding a 3-2 edge.