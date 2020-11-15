Thompson-Robinson propels UCLA to 34-10 victory over Cal

PASADENA, Calif. — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw three touchdown passes, rushed for another TD and accounted for 248 yards of total offense as UCLA rolled to a 34-10 victory over California on Sunday morning.

The Bruins and Golden Bears weren't originally slated to face each other this season, but the conference scheduled the Rose Bowl matchup on Friday after Cal's game against Arizona State and UCLA's matchup against Utah were canceled due to the Sun Devils and Utes having several positive COVID-19 tests.

The Sunday morning timeslot was available because the Cal-Arizona State game was pushed back from Saturday before it was called off. Cal was playing its season opener after its Nov. 7 opener against Washington was canceled following one positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.

Thompson-Robinson completed 14 of 26 passes for 196 yards and added 52 yards rushing. It is the first time in the junior's career he has thrown three or more TD passes in consecutive games.

The Bruins (1-1) got off to a slow start and trailed 3-0 before taking control. UCLA had a punt blocked and Thompson-Robinson threw an interception before he directed touchdown drives on four of the Bruins' last five possessions in the first half. UCLA led 27-10 at halftime.