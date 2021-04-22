 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thunder

Thunder

  • Updated
Thunder

Hi! I'm Thunder! I'm an 11-month-old German Shepherd mix, weighing about 60-pounds. Once I warm up to you I'll be... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLean County contact tracers link COVID cases, youth sports
Health

McLean County contact tracers link COVID cases, youth sports

  • Updated

"What is most difficult to control is what is outside of our schools," MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said. "We are still seeing kids who are contracting COVID-19 outside of the school — traveling, family events, sporting events, that kind of thing." 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News