Tiz the Law wins a very unusual Florida Derby at Gulfstream

Ordinarily, Tiz the Law would now be immediately targeted to the Kentucky Derby because it was set to be run five weeks from now. But the pandemic has changed everything.

Now it's unclear when or where any of the top Derby contenders — now, Tiz the Law foremost among them — will run again.

There isn't another major Kentucky Derby prep scheduled, for now, until May 2 when the Arkansas Derby is set to be run. Other major preps — like the Santa Anita Derby, the Wood Memorial and the Blue Grass — are all on hold.

Many tracks are not running right now because of the pandemic; Santa Anita in California shut down indefinitely on Friday and Aqueduct, one of the New York Racing Association's three tracks, canceled the rest of its winter and spring meets on Saturday.

State officials announced that Aqueduct would become a temporary hospital site to help some of the many affected in the New York City area.

"Aqueduct Racetrack will serve as a safe haven for those recovering from this virus," NYRA CEO and President Dave O'Rourke said. "We recognize that we all must work together as a community to meet this challenge and emerge stronger for it."