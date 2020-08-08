Tiz the Law wins Travers, likely Derby favorite in Kentucky

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Belmont winner Tiz the Law won the $1 million Travers Stakes by 5½ lengths at Saratoga, and heads to Kentucky for next month's Derby as the probable favorite.

Ridden by Manny Franco, Tiz the Law ran 1¼ miles in 2:00.65 on Saturday without fans in the grandstand during what is usually the Spa's biggest day of the summer. He paid $3, $2.40 and $2.10.

The 3-year-old colt remains undefeated this year with four straight graded stakes victories for 82-year-old trainer Barclay Tagg.

"I've been doing this a long time and I've always wanted to win the Travers," Tagg said. "This has been in my head my whole life. And now it happened so it couldn't be better."

Tiz the Law became the first New York-bred in 138 years to win the Belmont Stakes on June 20 in the first leg of the rescheduled Triple Crown series. He began his racing career at Saratoga last summer and has six wins in seven starts.

"We saw a performance today that just blows me away," said Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Sackatoga Stable. "We know we had a nice horse. We thought we had the best horse. To do what he did today, we're looking forward to going to Kentucky now."