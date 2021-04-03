To the bank! Suggs hits the winner, Zags top UCLA 93-90

Before that, Suggs' best play might have been his rejection of Cody Riley (14 points, 10 rebounds), who looked to be going in unhindered for a dunk that would have put UCLA up by two at the 2-minute mark. Suggs got the block, then fed Timme for a dunk that instead gave the Zags the slight advantage.

UCLA deserved better than this.

The Bruins went toe-to-toe all night with the top-ranked team in the country. This was their third overtime out of six games in the tournament — they played an extra one in the First Four — and they never trailed by more than seven.

They got everything they could have dreamed of on a magical night of college hoops. Everything but the win.

The Bruins stay "stuck" on their nation-leading 11 titles, most of them won back in the John Wooden days.

"I just told them, 'We've got to let that shot go,'" Cronin said. "We won. I sit in coach Wooden's seat. When you sit in his seat, you have to channel the things that he taught. True greatness is giving your best effort."

Who would dare say they didn't?

Juzang had 29 points for the Bruins, including a 15-footer with 1:27 left in regulation that helped them claw back from seven down to tie it at 79.