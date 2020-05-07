Today's update

VisionPoint Eye Center: gradual reopening starts May 11; expands urgent care and essential services; various health rules will apply; 1107 Optique open by appointment only; contact lens questions, 309-662-7700, Ext. 3 or order at www.visionpointeye.com; eye health emergencies, 309-662-7700, Ext. 1; non-urgent inquiries, call 309-662-7700, ext. 0 and leave a message or send questions to info@visionpointeye.com.
City of Bloomington: free bulk waste curbside collection, postponed to July 6; regular collection, May 7-15, shared route for Broadmoor and Brookridge subdivisions, Crown Court, Westminster Village, and Bachenheimer, Peirce and Eastgate subdivisions; also can be dropped at citizen convenience center, 402 S. East St.
Amtrak: Chicago-St. Louis corridor service reduced, including Lincoln Service and Texas Eagle trains; face coverings required as of May 11.
