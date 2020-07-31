Todd shoots 1-under 69 for 54-hole lead at WGC in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winning a World Golf Championship event easily would be the biggest victory of Brendon Todd's career.
He has a recent reminder of how to best protect a lead in the final round — even if that memory is a bit painful.
Todd had a two-stroke lead going into the final round at the Travelers Championship in late June only to shoot a 75 and tie for 11th.
He shot a 1-under 69 on Saturday at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of this World Golf Championship event.
"What I learned at the Travelers is just you cannot control the result, you can't control the way you're going to feel, where the ball's going to land, if putts are going to go in," Todd said.
"The best players in the world treat each final round like it's just another day, and they just go out there and try to execute and stick to their game and let the results fall as they do."
Todd started the third round with a two-stroke lead. He had five birdies and four bogeys to put him at 13-under 198 on a nearly perfect day at TPC Southwind with the temperature in the 70s.
The 35-year-old Georgian is looking for his fourth career victory and third since last fall. This is Todd's second 54-hole lead since the PGA Tour's return to play. He shot a 75 in the final round of the Travelers Championship and tied for 11th.
"I'm excited to be in this position and feel like if I can go out there and swing a little better and keep this putting momentum going, I'll be in good shape," Todd said.
Byeong Hun An of South Korea, who had four straight birdies on the back nine, finished with a 66. Rickie Fowler was two strokes back after a 69.
Defending champ Brooks Koepka struggled early before he reeled off six birdies in eight holes for a 68. He was fourth at 9 under.
Justin Thomas, who can become No. 1 in the world with a victory here, was fifth at 8 under after a 66. He won on this course in 2018 before the event became a World Golf Championship in 2019.
"I kind of found something those last 12 holes where I really started hitting some good putts and making them with good speed," Thomas said. "Yeah, it was nice to shoot 4 under on that back nine to give myself somewhat of a chance."
Phil Mickelson (66) and Louis Ooosthuizen (68) were in a group five strokes back.
Todd started where he left off Friday, rolling in a 14-footer for birdie on No. 1 to reach 12 under. Todd couldn't get out of the rough on the par-4 No. 5 on the way to only his second bogey of the tournament.
Fowler holed out from the green-side rough on the par-5 third to pull within two. He then joined Todd atop the leaderboard on No. 7. He hit his second shot from 190 yards to 9 feet and made the putt for birdie.
Todd took the lead back to himself on the next hole with a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 eighth.
Kang shares LPGA lead: Danielle Kang returned from a 45-minute rain delay with two straight birdies. By the end of the round Saturday, she was happy to have a share of the lead in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Toledo, Ohio.
Kang followed her back-to-back birdies with three straight bogeys, another birdie and finally a 4-foot par on the final hole to salvage a 1-over 73 and tie Celine Boutier and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.
Inverness Club, already a tough test that will host the Solheim Cup next year, was even more of a challenge in wet weather and a little more wind. Only two players, including Sarah Schmelzel, broke 70.
Boutier and Ewart Shadoff played in the morning before the harshest of the weather. Boutier had four birdies over her last 10 holes to offset a few mistakes and shot 71.
Quigley atop Champions Tour: Brett Quigley was so excited to be competing again he could barely break par. He settled down for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead in the Ally Challenge at Grand Blanc, Mich., the first PGA Tour Champions event in five months.
Quigley played bogey-free at Warwick Hills. Monday qualifier Carlos Franco also had a 64 with two eagles and was in the group one shot behind that included Jim Furyk (66) in his debut on the 50-and-older circuit.
Tommy Armour also was within one shot of the lead after a birdie on the once-rowdy par-3 17th and an 8-foot par save from the back bunker for a 68.
Quigley was at 11-under 133 as he tries to win for the second time this year on the PGA Tour Champions.
He won a new tournament in Morocco, and just over a month later, the tour shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He couldn't wait to get started again, and then he promptly bogeyed his opening hole on Friday.
"I was trying to shoot 20 under the front nine yesterday. I was just trying to force everything after being off for so long," Quigley said. "A little more relaxed today. ... Made a bunch of birdies it looks pretty good."
Furyk looms as perhaps his biggest challenger.
He was among three players, including Mike Weir and K.J. Choi, who turned 50 while the PGA Tour Champions was shut down.
Furyk, a past winner at Warwick Hills when it hosted the Buick Open on the PGA Tour, will try to become the first player to win his Champions debut since Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in 2014.
Furyk won the Buick Open in 2003 and twice was a runner-up. On the PGA Tour, he shot par or better 59 out of his 60 rounds at Warwick Hills. He said the secret was to keep it in the short grass and take advantage of wedges and short irons. That worked when he was younger, and he expects the same now.
"When I was playing well, I did a lot of damage here," Furyk said.
Furyk is still among the top 100 in the world ranking and will play in the PGA Championship next week. But he hasn't won since the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town in 2015, and he hasn't had many chances.
"I'm looking forward to getting in the mix, having some nerves," Furyk said. "I've got a lot of experience to fall back on, but it will still be a little new."
Armour and Billy Andrade shared the lead after the first day, and only Armour stayed in the mix with a few key putts at the end. Andrade didn't make a birdie until the 16th hole and fell out of contention with a 74.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!