Todd shoots 1-under 69 for 54-hole lead at WGC in Memphis

"I'm excited to be in this position and feel like if I can go out there and swing a little better and keep this putting momentum going, I'll be in good shape," Todd said.

Byeong Hun An of South Korea, who had four straight birdies on the back nine, finished with a 66. Rickie Fowler was two strokes back after a 69.

Defending champ Brooks Koepka struggled early before he reeled off six birdies in eight holes for a 68. He was fourth at 9 under.

Justin Thomas, who can become No. 1 in the world with a victory here, was fifth at 8 under after a 66. He won on this course in 2018 before the event became a World Golf Championship in 2019.

"I kind of found something those last 12 holes where I really started hitting some good putts and making them with good speed," Thomas said. "Yeah, it was nice to shoot 4 under on that back nine to give myself somewhat of a chance."

Phil Mickelson (66) and Louis Ooosthuizen (68) were in a group five strokes back.

Todd started where he left off Friday, rolling in a 14-footer for birdie on No. 1 to reach 12 under. Todd couldn't get out of the rough on the par-4 No. 5 on the way to only his second bogey of the tournament.