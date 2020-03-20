Top Flyer: Dayton's Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team

Garza set Iowa's single-season scoring record with 740 points and is the first Big Ten player since Ohio State's Dennis Hopson in 1987 to have at least 20 points in 16 straight conference games. He is Iowa's first first-team All-American since Chuck Darling in 1952.

"I never could have envisioned this," Garza said. "It's honestly crazy, but it's what I did all the work for and what I'm going to continue to strive for. It kind of adds motivation for me just knowing that putting in the hard work, it can all pay off and makes me grateful for the situation I'm in and the program I'm at."

Howard was a second-team AP All-American as a junior last season after finishing fifth nationally in scoring at 25 points per game. The 5-11 senior upped his scoring average to 27.8 points to lead the nation in 2019-20 and finished seventh in NCAA history with 434 career 3-pointers.

"It's truly amazing to be mentioned among other great players across the country," said Howard, the first Marquette player to make the first team since Dwyane Wade in 2003. "It's truly an honor and definitely means a lot. It's definitely something I wouldn't be able to accomplish myself. There were so many people who helped me accomplish that."