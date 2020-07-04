Tough day for MLB: Price out, Freeman positive, Tanaka hurt

Indeed, the news surrounding Freeman offered a reminder to players across the league that anyone is potentially susceptible. Freeman joins Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon as four-time All-Stars who have tested positive.

"It doesn't matter — age, race, ethnicity, religion," Milwaukee Brewers star Ryan Braun said. "Nobody is immune from this thing. I think there are constant reminders when you see the amount of athletes who have tested positive, the amount of big-name athletes who have tested positive and you hear some of their stories.''

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey says he hasn't ruled out the possibility of sitting out this season, assuming the games are actually played. The six-time All-Star isn't yet convinced there will even be a season.

"The way I would project it is I wouldn't be surprised by anything at this point," Posey said. "I wouldn't be surprised if we played 60 games with no hiccup and I wouldn't be surprised if we didn't play a game at all and I wouldn't be surprised if we played half the games. That's just the variability of this to me."

"I just really think there's no way we can give a hard line answer one way or another to what this is going to look like a week from now much less two months from now," he said.