Tradition gets swift kick at a Kentucky Derby like no other

The new Derby gate, designed by an Australian company, was modified slightly to make room for an assistant starter in the gate with a horse after loading.

Their job is to keep the horse under control and hold its head straight when the gate springs open. Overseas, it's common for a jockey to be alone in the gate and responsible for getting his horse off to a solid start.

"The starter is so important," said trainer Bob Baffert, a five-time Derby winner.

The partitions between the horses are narrower in the new gate, which puts the horses standing closer together.

"When they leave there if you break a step slow, there'll be a lot of bouncing out of there," Baffert said.

Tiz the Law, the early 3-5 Derby favorite, and 5-1 second choice Honor A. P. have stood in the new gate this week to familiarize themselves with it. Other Derby runners will visit the gate before Saturday.

Perhaps the biggest change with the new gate is that horses in the No. 1 and No. 20 posts would move in about 10-15 feet on each end, Jordan said.

It's the result of the length of the gate being shorter than the two other gates combined and also takes into account the wide gap that existed between the two old gates.