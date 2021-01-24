Transactions 01/25/21

Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHPs Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, INF Maikol Escotto and OF Canaan Smith from the New York Yankees in exchange for RHP Jameson Taillon. Designated OF Troy Stokes for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Announced the retirement of TE Greg Olsen.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Casey Mittelstadt from the minor league taxi squad. Loaned F Dylan Cozens to the taxi squad. Activated F Kyle Okposo from injured reserve.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Derek Ryan and D Oliver Kylington from the minor league taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Emil Bemstrom and LW Stefan Matteau from the minor league taxi squad. Designated Cs Alexandre Texier and Liam foudy for assignment.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Tanner Kero from the minor league taxi squad. Placed F Joel Kiviranta on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 22.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated RW Riley Barber for assignment. Recalled LWs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Nick Merkley from the minor league taxi squad. Loaned F Jesper Boqvist to the taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Colin Blackwell from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent D Derrick Pouliot to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated RW Travis Boyd for assignment. Recalled C Jason Spezza and LW Pierre Engvall from the minor league taxi squad.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Nicolas Hague from the minor league taxi squad. Designated RW Cody Glass for assignment on the taxi squad.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Connor McMichael from the minor league taxi squad.