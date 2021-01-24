 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Transactions 01/25/21
0 comments
agate

Transactions 01/25/21

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHPs Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, INF Maikol Escotto and OF Canaan Smith from the New York Yankees in exchange for RHP Jameson Taillon. Designated OF Troy Stokes for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Announced the retirement of TE Greg Olsen.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Casey Mittelstadt from the minor league taxi squad. Loaned F Dylan Cozens to the taxi squad. Activated F Kyle Okposo from injured reserve.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Derek Ryan and D Oliver Kylington from the minor league taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Emil Bemstrom and LW Stefan Matteau from the minor league taxi squad. Designated Cs Alexandre Texier and Liam foudy for assignment.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Tanner Kero from the minor league taxi squad. Placed F Joel Kiviranta on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 22.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated RW Riley Barber for assignment. Recalled LWs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Nick Merkley from the minor league taxi squad. Loaned F Jesper Boqvist to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Colin Blackwell from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent D Derrick Pouliot to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated RW Travis Boyd for assignment. Recalled C Jason Spezza and LW Pierre Engvall from the minor league taxi squad.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Nicolas Hague from the minor league taxi squad. Designated RW Cody Glass for assignment on the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Connor McMichael from the minor league taxi squad.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLean County man jailed on numerous drug charges
Local Crime & Courts

McLean County man jailed on numerous drug charges

  • Updated

Raul Hernandez must post $10,035 to be released on unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News