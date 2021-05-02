Transactions 05/03/21

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Philadelphia LHP Jose Alvarado three games and fined an undisclosed amount for inciting a benches-clearing incident during an April 30 game against the New York Mets.

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP James Hoyt from alternate training site. Placed LHP Tony Watson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP J.B. Wendelken and LHP Jesus Luzardo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jordan Weems and LHP Adam Kolarek from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Jacob Nottingham to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations. Recalled RHP Erik Swanson from alternate training site. Placed RHP Casey Sadler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 1.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Ross Stripling from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Riley Adams and LHP Anthony Kay from alternate training site. Placed RHP Anthony Castro, LHP Tommy Milone and C Alejandro Kirk on the 10-day IL.

National League