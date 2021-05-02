Transactions 05/03/21

TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Philadelphia LHP Jose Alvarado three games and fined an undisclosed amount for inciting a benches-clearing incident during an April 30 game against the New York Mets.
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP James Hoyt from alternate training site. Placed LHP Tony Watson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP J.B. Wendelken and LHP Jesus Luzardo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jordan Weems and LHP Adam Kolarek from alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Jacob Nottingham to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations. Recalled RHP Erik Swanson from alternate training site. Placed RHP Casey Sadler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 1.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Ross Stripling from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Riley Adams and LHP Anthony Kay from alternate training site. Placed RHP Anthony Castro, LHP Tommy Milone and C Alejandro Kirk on the 10-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Cs Travis d'Arnaud on the 60-day IL and Alex Jackson on the 10-day IL. Recalled C William Contreras from alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Jeff Mathis.
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 2B Jonathan India from the 10-day IL. Optioned LF Mark Payton to alternate training site. Designated LHP Phillip Diehl for assignment. Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from Colorado.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Mike Kickham. Placed RHPs Dustin May on the 10-day IL and Corey Knebel on the 60-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Paxton Schultz to Toronto to complete the Feb. 15 trade of OF Derek Fisher. Optioned C Mario Feliciano to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Dylan File from Biloxi (Double-A South) and placed on the 60-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Mickey Moniak to alternate training site. Activated CF Roman Quinn from the 10-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to alternate training site. Activated RHP Keone Kela from the 10-day IL.