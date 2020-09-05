Transactions 09/06/20

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips and 2B Ramon Urias to alternate training site. Placed OF Anthony Santander on 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mason Williams and RHP David Hess fro m alternate training site. Claimed RHP Carson Fulmer off waivers from The Pittsburgh Pirates. Added INF Rylan Bannon to the 60-man player pool and will report to alternate training site.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Jace Fry on 10-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Sergio Alcantara to alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 2B Jose Altuve on the IL retroactive to Sept. 4th. Reinstated RHPs Jose Urquidy and Brad Peacock from the IL. Added RHP Humberto Castellanon, Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to the taxi squad. Transferred RHP Rogelio Armenteros to the 45-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Dillon Peters from alternate training site, Assigned LHP Ryan Buchter to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled C/INF Willians Astudillo and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from alternate training site. Placed C Alex Avila on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHPs Deivi Garcia and Albert Abreu to alternate training site. Activated INF Gleyber Torres for 10-day IL. Returned RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site. Released RHP Andonis Rosa.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Caleb Joseph. Optioned C Reese McGuire to alternate training site. Placed RHP Ken Giles on the 45-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHPs Huascar Ynoa and Patrick Weigel to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS— Placed LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on 10-day IL. Activated LHP Andrew Miller from 10-day IL. Recalled Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site.
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled Adbert Alzolay from alternate training site. Activated INF Kris Bryant and OF Steven Souza Jr. from 10-day IL. Added INF/OF Jose Martinez, OF Cameron Mybin and LHP Josh Osich to active roster list. Optioned OF Albert Almora to alternate training site. Placed RHP Tylr Chatwood on 10-day IL. Designated RHP Casey Sadler for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned INF Eddy Alvarez to alternate training site. Placed RHP Elieser Hernandez to 60-day IL. Recalled OF Harold Ramirez from IL.
NEW YORK METS — Placed C Tomas Nido on 60-day IL. Released RHP Pedro Payno. Claimed RHP Hunter Strickland from waivers and optioned to alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Austin Slater from 10-day IL. Optioned OF Steven Duggar to alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site. Agreed to a multi-year contract with General Manager Mike Rizzo.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Released K Cairo Santos.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived Ts Quinn Bailey, Darrin Paulo, Jake Rodgers and Hunter Watts, RBs LeVante Bellamy and Jeremy Cox, WRs Trinity Benson, Fred Brown, Kendall Hinton, Cody White and Juwann Winfree, OLs Malik Carney, Tyler Jones and Derrek Tuszka, S P.J. Locke, Douglas Coleman III and Alijah Holder, TE Troy Fumagalli, LBs Justin Hollins and Josh Watson, C Pat Morris.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Curtis Bolton on reserve PUP list. Placed G Simon and RB Patrick Taylor on reserve/NFI list. Waived DL Treyvon Hestor and CB Will Sunderland. Released CBs DaShaun Amos and Stanford Samuels, LBs Krys Barnes, Tipa Galeai, Greg Roberts, Delontae Scott and Tim Williams, WRs Reggie Begelton, Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Turner, S Henry Black, Ts Cody Conway, John Leglue and Alex Light, RBs Damarea Crockett and Dexter Williams, C Jake Hanson, G Zach Johnson, FB John Lovett and DL Willington Previlon.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived CB Andre Chachere, DT Kameron Cline, TE Dominique Dafney, G Jake Eldrenkamp, WR Daurice Fountain, TE Farrod Green, DE Gerri Green, WR DeMichael Harris, T Brandon Hitner, WR Marcus Johnson, QB Chad Kelly, K Chase McLaughlin, T Carter O'Donnell, C Javon Patterson, CBs Lafayette Pitts, Jackson Porter, Travis Reed and Tremon Smith, S Donald Rutledge, TE Andrew Vollet, DT Chris Williams and DT Rob Windsor. Released TE Xavier Grimble and C Joey Hunt. Placed DE Kemoko Turay on the reserve/PUP list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DTs Marquise Copeland and Michael Hoecht, DB Donte Deayon, LBs Clay Johnston, Natrez Patrick, Christian Rozeboom and Justin Lawler (injured), QB Bryce Perkins. Added LB Travin Howard and A'Shawn Roginson to ILR.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Released QBs Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Cooper Rush and Alex Tanney, ILB Ryan Connelly, DT Chris Slayton, CB Chris Williamson, WRs Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate III, Darius Slayton, Corey Coleman, C.J. Board, Johnny Holton, Alex Bachman, Derrick Dillon, Austin Mack, and Binjimen Victor, RB Tavien Feaster, Saquon Barkley, Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman Jr. and Eli Penny, TEs Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, Levin Toilolo, Eric Tomlinson and Garrett Dickerson.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed WR Keenan Allen to a four-year extension.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Deebo Samuel for non-football IL.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Paul Richardson.
