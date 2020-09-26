Transactions 09/27/20

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended P Jimmy Cordero for three games and an undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Wilson Conteras of Chicago Cubs in a game on Sept. 25. Suspended manager Rick Renteria for one game and an undisclosed fine for Cordero's actions. Announced pitching coach Don Cooper will receive an undisclosed fine for Cordero' actions.
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated INF Luis Arraez from IL. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS - Recalled RHP Paul Blackburn from alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Seth Frankoff from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed manager Dave Martinez to a multi-year contract extension. Recalled C Raudy Read from alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Huascar Ynoa to alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHPs Chi Chi Gonzalez and Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Jeff Samardzija for assignment.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Turner Elson to a one-year contract.
Major League Soccer
MLS — Announced postponement of Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City match on Sept. 27. due to confirmed COVID-19 testing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!