 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Transactions 09/27/20
0 comments
agate

Transactions 09/27/20

  • 0

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended P Jimmy Cordero for three games and an undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Wilson Conteras of Chicago Cubs in a game on Sept. 25. Suspended manager Rick Renteria for one game and an undisclosed fine for Cordero's actions. Announced pitching coach Don Cooper will receive an undisclosed fine for Cordero' actions.

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated INF Luis Arraez from IL. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS - Recalled RHP Paul Blackburn from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Seth Frankoff from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed manager Dave Martinez to a multi-year contract extension. Recalled C Raudy Read from alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Huascar Ynoa to alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHPs Chi Chi Gonzalez and Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Jeff Samardzija for assignment.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Turner Elson to a one-year contract.

Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced postponement of Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City match on Sept. 27. due to confirmed COVID-19 testing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News