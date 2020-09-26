Transactions 09/27/20

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

MLB — Suspended P Jimmy Cordero for three games and an undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Wilson Conteras of Chicago Cubs in a game on Sept. 25. Suspended manager Rick Renteria for one game and an undisclosed fine for Cordero's actions. Announced pitching coach Don Cooper will receive an undisclosed fine for Cordero' actions.