Transactions 10/04/20

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHPs Rex Brothers, Brailyn Marquez and Justin Steele, RHPs Tyler Chatwood, Tyson Miller, Colin Rea, Duane Underwood Jr., Dillon Maples and Rowan Wick, CF Albert Almora Jr., 1B Jose Martinez and C Miguel Amaya from alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced Matt Klentak stepped down as general manager.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHPs Junior Fernandez, Seth Elledge, Nabil Crosmatt and Jake Woodford, 3B Elehuris Montero, 2B Max Schrock, 1B John Nogowski and SS Edmundo Sosa, CF Lane Thomas and LF Justin Williams from alternate training site. Activated RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Josh Norman from injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Christian Kirksey and WR Allen Lazard on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Trey Burton from injured reserve. Placed WR Michael Pittman on injured reserve. Signed WR Marcus Johnson from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed QB Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LT Jason Peters and CB Trevor Williams on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DE Dee Ford and TE Jordan Reed on injured reserve. Activated WR Deebo Samuel from injured reserve.
