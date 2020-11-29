Transactions 11/30/20

TRANSACTIONS
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F and University High School graduate Keita Bates-Diop to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLB Matt Judon, WR Willie Snead and TE Mark Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted WR Kendall Hinton to the active roster.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Fired GM Dave Caldwell.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted C Cameron Tom to the active roster. Placed G Derrick Kelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!