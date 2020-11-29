 Skip to main content
Transactions 11/30/20
agate

TRANSACTIONS

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F and University High School graduate Keita Bates-Diop to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLB Matt Judon, WR Willie Snead and TE Mark Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted WR Kendall Hinton to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Fired GM Dave Caldwell.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted C Cameron Tom to the active roster. Placed G Derrick Kelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

