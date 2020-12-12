Transactions 12/13/20

FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR DaMarkus Lodge to the practice squad. Activated OT Jonah Williams from PUP list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Jonathan Duhart to the practice squad. Promoted WR Travis Fulgham to active roster. Placed DL DaShawn Hand on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RD A.J. Dillon from the exempt/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Dominique Dafney from the practice squad. Elevated WR Juwan Winfree and G Ben Braden to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Isaac Nauta to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted WR C.J. Board to active roster. Waived CB Tae Hayes.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Greg Dortch to the practice squad. Placed LB Landis Durham on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Rashard Causey to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Jerell Adams to the practice squad. Released OT Nate Wozniak.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE Ryan Griffin on injured reserve. Activated OL Brent Qvale from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Deontay Burnett to the practice squad. Placed WR Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve. Promoted WR Robert Davis to active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed TE Garrett Celek on ijnured reserve. Promoted TE Daniel Helm from practice squad to active roster. Signed DB Jacob Thieneman to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed T David Steinmetz from the practice squad. Elevated RB Javon Leake from the practice squad. Place DE Ryan Anderson on the reserve/injured list.
COLLEGE
SOUTH ALABAMA — Named Kane Wommack as head football coach.
