 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Transactions 12/13/20
0 comments
agate

Transactions 12/13/20

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR DaMarkus Lodge to the practice squad. Activated OT Jonah Williams from PUP list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Jonathan Duhart to the practice squad. Promoted WR Travis Fulgham to active roster. Placed DL DaShawn Hand on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RD A.J. Dillon from the exempt/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Dominique Dafney from the practice squad. Elevated WR Juwan Winfree and G Ben Braden to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Isaac Nauta to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted WR C.J. Board to active roster. Waived CB Tae Hayes.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Greg Dortch to the practice squad. Placed LB Landis Durham on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Rashard Causey to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Jerell Adams to the practice squad. Released OT Nate Wozniak.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE Ryan Griffin on injured reserve. Activated OL Brent Qvale from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Deontay Burnett to the practice squad. Placed WR Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve. Promoted WR Robert Davis to active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed TE Garrett Celek on ijnured reserve. Promoted TE Daniel Helm from practice squad to active roster. Signed DB Jacob Thieneman to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed T David Steinmetz from the practice squad. Elevated RB Javon Leake from the practice squad. Place DE Ryan Anderson on the reserve/injured list.

COLLEGE

SOUTH ALABAMA — Named Kane Wommack as head football coach.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News