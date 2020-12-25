Transactions 12/26/20

TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Seth DeValve and K Mike Nugent to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed LB Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve. Elevated LB Terrance Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Brett Maher to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Tramaine Brock and G Evan Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Whitney Mercilus on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Logan Ryan to a three-year extension through 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated TE George Kittle from injured reserve. Activated OL Colton McKivitz from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Darrion Daniels to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated DL Alex Barrett and TE Daniel Helm from the teams practice squad for COVID-19 replacement. Activated CB Tim Harris Jr. and WR Jordan Matthews from the practice squad. Placed RB Raheem Mostert and QB Nick Mullens on injured reserve.