Transactions for 11/22/20

FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS Released TE Evan Baylis and LB Reggie Walker.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted QB Kurt Benkert to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted WR Dez Bryant, G Will Holden and TE Luke Willson to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed HB Joe Mixon on injured reserve. Elevated G Quinton Spain and CB Jalen Davis to the active roster from the practice squad. Returned S Trayvon Henderson to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RT Jack Conklin and K Cody Parkey from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted G Michael Dunn, DE Cameron Malveaux and FB Johnny Stanton to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Tyler Biadasz on injured reserve. Activated OT Brandon Knight. Promoted C Adam Redmond and CB Rashard Robinson from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Elevated DT Frank Herron and WR Mohamed Samu to the active roster from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Drew Kaser to the active roster. Promoted RB Mike Weber to the active roster from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted C Joey Hunt to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Promoted DT Rob Windsor and DT Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB D.J. Hayden from injured reserve. Promoted TE Eric Saubert and LB Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster. Signed RB Craig Reynolds to the practice squad. Waived S Doug Middleton.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Place DE Taco Charlton and RT Mitchell Schwartz on injured reserve. Activated DE Alex Okafor and CB L'Jarius Sneed from injured reserve.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DBs Johnathan Abram and Isaiah Johnson, DTs Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers and DE Arden Key from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Kyzir White on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LB B.J. Bello, LB Cole Christiansen and S Jaylen Watkins to the active roster from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted TE Chris Myarick to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed I Tristan Vizcaino and LS Andrew DePaola. Promoted T Aviante and LS Andrew DePaola to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated FB C.J. Ham from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted WR Donte Moncrief to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed DT Akeem Spence to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Promoted QB Mike White to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Bless Austin on injured reserve. Activated OLB Frankie Luvu from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Elijah Holyfield, DT T.Y. McGill, DE Joe Ostman and TE Caleb Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated DL Chris Wormley from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Jadeveon Clowney and DB Kareem Orr on injured reserve. Signed DB Greg Mabin to the active roster. Promoted LBs Will Compton and Tuzar Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LS Matt Overton to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
