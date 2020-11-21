Transactions for 11/22/20

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted C Joey Hunt to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Promoted DT Rob Windsor and DT Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB D.J. Hayden from injured reserve. Promoted TE Eric Saubert and LB Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster. Signed RB Craig Reynolds to the practice squad. Waived S Doug Middleton.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Place DE Taco Charlton and RT Mitchell Schwartz on injured reserve. Activated DE Alex Okafor and CB L'Jarius Sneed from injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DBs Johnathan Abram and Isaiah Johnson, DTs Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers and DE Arden Key from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Kyzir White on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LB B.J. Bello, LB Cole Christiansen and S Jaylen Watkins to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted TE Chris Myarick to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed I Tristan Vizcaino and LS Andrew DePaola. Promoted T Aviante and LS Andrew DePaola to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated FB C.J. Ham from the reserve/COVID-19 list.