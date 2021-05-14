Transactions from Friday

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHPs Jake Arrieta and Dan Winkler and INF Nico Hoerner from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jason Adam, LHP Brad Wieck and OF Nick Martini to Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Michael Feliz off waivers from Pittsburgh. Recalled RHP Art Warren from taxi squad. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed 1B Matt Adams on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 13.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed OF Travis Blankenhorn from Minnesota. Transferred RHP Dustin May to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed SS Paul DeJong on the IL retroactive to May 13. Selected INF Max Moroff from Memphis (Triple-A East) Transferred RHP Jordan Hicks from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed LHP Patrick Corbin on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Paolo Espino

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association