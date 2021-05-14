Transactions from Friday

Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Anthony Santander to Bowie (Double-A Northeast) for rehab a assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Alex McRae from Charlotte (Triple-A East).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHPs Jake Newberry and Ronald Bolanos from Omaha (Triple-A East). Activated C Cam Gallagher from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Daniel Lynch and C Sebastian Rivero to Omaha.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated INF Anthony Rendon from IL. Designated OF Jon Jay for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Louis Head to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Diego Castillo from the IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Wes Benjamin from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned OF Eli White to Round Rock.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Borucki on the 10-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with SS Joseph Fernando to a minor league contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHPs Jake Arrieta and Dan Winkler and INF Nico Hoerner from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jason Adam, LHP Brad Wieck and OF Nick Martini to Iowa (Triple-A East).
CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Michael Feliz off waivers from Pittsburgh. Recalled RHP Art Warren from taxi squad. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed 1B Matt Adams on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 13.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed OF Travis Blankenhorn from Minnesota. Transferred RHP Dustin May to the 60-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed SS Paul DeJong on the IL retroactive to May 13. Selected INF Max Moroff from Memphis (Triple-A East) Transferred RHP Jordan Hicks from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed LHP Patrick Corbin on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Paolo Espino
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Philadelphia C Dwight Howard for one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2020-21 season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Parker Heese.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Tylan Wallace.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Mike Bell and G Steven Gonzalez to one-year contracts.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LBs David Curry, Andre Mintze, Curtis Robinson, WRs DeVontes Duke, Warren Jackson, Branden Mack, TE Shaun Beyer, G Nolan Laufenberg, T Drew Himmelman, CB Mac McCain III and FB Adam Prentice to contracts. Released RT Ja'Waun James.