Transactions from Monday

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Mets manager Luis Rojas two games and fined an undisclosed amount for excessive arguing with umpires in a June 18 game against Pittsburgh.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ty Madden.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Promoted OF Pedro Leon to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) from Corpus Christi (Double-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Demarcus Evans to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Agreed to terms with LHPs Mitch Bratt and C.J. Widger, RHPs Chase Lee and Bradford Webb and C Liam Hicks.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned CF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed CF Ender Inciarte on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHPs Sean Newcomb and Kyle Muller from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Michael Lorenzen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Selected the contracts of RHPs R.J. Alaniz and Edgar Garcia from Louisville. Designated RF Mark Payton and RHP Jose de Leon for assignments.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Jake Reed to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Reinstated LHP Victor Gonzalez from the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RBP Andrew Bellatti from Jacksonville. Recalled CF Lewis Brinson from Jacksonville. Placed 2B Alejo Lopez and RF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired LHP Dillon Peters from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations and assigned him to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Kyle Crick for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with RHPs Gordon Graceffo, Zane Mills and Andrew Marrero, C Aaron McKeithan, LHP Alex Cornwell and 1B Thomas Francisco. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP James Norwood to El Paso (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Jordan Humphreys outright to San Antonio (Double-A Central).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned CF Andrew Stevenson to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired DB Alden Darby from Toronto in exchange for OL Terry Poole.

COLLEGE

CREIGHTON — Announced the retirement of Bruce Rasmussen as athletic director.

EVANGEL — Named Preston Beverly head women's basketball coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Mario Hernandez assistant softball coach.

