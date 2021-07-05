Transactions from Monday

TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Yordan Alvarez from the paternity list and C Martin Maldonado from the bereavement list. Sent RHP Francis Martes outright to Sugar Land (Triple-A East). Optioned RHPs Ralph Garza, Jr. and Peter Solomon and C Garrett Stubbs to Sugar Land.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned SS Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated LHP Ryan Buchter for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed C Robinson Chirinos to a one-year, major league contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Scott Alexander from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated 1B John Nogowski. Optioned RHP Nick Mears to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Sammy Long on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 4. Recalled C Chadwick Tromp from Sacramento (Triple-A West).