 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Transactions from Monday

  • 0

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Yordan Alvarez from the paternity list and C Martin Maldonado from the bereavement list. Sent RHP Francis Martes outright to Sugar Land (Triple-A East). Optioned RHPs Ralph Garza, Jr. and Peter Solomon and C Garrett Stubbs to Sugar Land.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned SS Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated LHP Ryan Buchter for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed C Robinson Chirinos to a one-year, major league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Scott Alexander from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated 1B John Nogowski. Optioned RHP Nick Mears to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Sammy Long on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 4. Recalled C Chadwick Tromp from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News