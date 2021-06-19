Transactions from Saturday

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent CF Derek Hill on a rehab assignment to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Francis Martes to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned 1B Willians Astudillo to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Reinstated CF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled CF Skye Bolt from Las Vegas (Triple-A East). Place RF Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 16.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Drew Rasmussen from Durham.

× Please log in to keep reading. Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Sent OF David Dahl to Round Rock on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Faria on a major league contract. Designated 3B Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred 3B Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Josh Osich from Louisville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Louisville.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated 3B Deven Marrero for assignment. Selected the contract of SS Luis Marte from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Traded RHP Jacob Barnes to Toronto for RHP Troy Miller. Reinstated OF Albert Almora Jr. from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Joey Lucchesi on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled C Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley (Triple A East). Selected the contract of CF Matt Vierling from Lehigh Valley and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed C Andrew Knapp on the 7-day concussion list. Placed LF Matt Joyce on the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Charles Tilson from Long Island (Atlantic League) on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Pierce Johnson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18. Sent RHP Sam McWilliams outright to El Paso (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Camarena from El Paso and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Akeel Morris on a minor league contract. Sent OFs Darin Ruf and Alex Dickerson to Sacramento on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from Rochester (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Hinton on a minor league contract.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.