 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Transactions from Saturday

  • 0

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent CF Derek Hill on a rehab assignment to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Francis Martes to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned 1B Willians Astudillo to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Reinstated CF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled CF Skye Bolt from Las Vegas (Triple-A East). Place RF Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 16.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Drew Rasmussen from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang outright to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Sent OF David Dahl to Round Rock on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Faria on a major league contract. Designated 3B Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred 3B Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Josh Osich from Louisville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Louisville.

People are also reading…

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated 3B Deven Marrero for assignment. Selected the contract of SS Luis Marte from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Traded RHP Jacob Barnes to Toronto for RHP Troy Miller. Reinstated OF Albert Almora Jr. from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Joey Lucchesi on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled C Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley (Triple A East). Selected the contract of CF Matt Vierling from Lehigh Valley and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed C Andrew Knapp on the 7-day concussion list. Placed LF Matt Joyce on the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Charles Tilson from Long Island (Atlantic League) on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Pierce Johnson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18. Sent RHP Sam McWilliams outright to El Paso (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Camarena from El Paso and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Akeel Morris on a minor league contract. Sent OFs Darin Ruf and Alex Dickerson to Sacramento on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from Rochester (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Hinton on a minor league contract.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccinated Illinoisans automatically entered into $10M lottery

Vaccinated Illinoisans automatically entered into $10M lottery

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the “all in for the win” vaccine lottery at an event in Chicago, noting it would award $7 million in cash prizes for adults 18 years of age and older, as well as $3 million in scholarship awards for Illinoisans ages 12 to 17.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News