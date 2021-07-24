 Skip to main content
Transactions from Saturday

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Conner Greene from Norfolk (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, Wyatt Olds, Hunter Dobbins, Matt Litwicki, Christopher Troye, Jacob Webb, Jhonny Felix, Tyler Uberstine, OFs Phillip Sikes, Kier Meredith, INF/OF Daniel McElveny, 3B Tyler Miller and 2B BJ Vela on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Asher Wojciechowski outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned SS Taylor Walls to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from Durham.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated 3B Asdrubal Cabrera from the 10-day IL. Placed RF Josh Rojas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 22.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated CF Ender Inciarte from the 10-day IL. Designated CF Ender Inciarte for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with 3Bs James Triantos, B.J. Murray Jr., RHPs Erian Rodriguez, Frankie Scalzo Jr., Zachary Leigh, Dominic Hambley and INF Christian Olivo on minor league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled 3B Max Schrock from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP R.J. Alaniz on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired OF Mark Payton from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP David Peterson to the 60-Day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LHP Ryan Weathers from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Miguel Diaz to El Paso (Triple-A West).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with free agent LHP Jake Dahlberg on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Carter Kieboom from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed INF Jordy Mercer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Greg Newsome II and WR Anthony Schwartz.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Ray Wilborn on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Monty Rice. Placed OLB Bud Dupree, RB Jeremy McNichols and T Ty Sambrailo on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed CB Caleb Farley and OL Aaron Brewer on the non-football injury list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed TE Cameron Brate an WR Justin Watson on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed TE De'Quan Hampton.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Bokondji Imama and D Cole Hults from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Fs Brayden Burke and Tyler Steenbergen.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Agreed to terms D Cale Makar on a six-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Traded RW Cam Atkinson to Columbus Blue Jackets for RW Jakub Voracek.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with RW Kasper Bjorkqvist on a one-year, two-way contract extension.

