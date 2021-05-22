Transactions from Saturday

Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Taylor Jones from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Tyler Ivey to Sugar Land.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHP Domingo Tapia from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Omaha (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Jesse Hahn from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent INF/OF Hunter Dozier to Omaha for a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Tyler Duffey.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Transferred LHP Cody Reed from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Activated RHP J.P. Feyereisen. Recalled SS Taylor Walls from Durham (Triple-A East). Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from N.Y. Mets. Optioned RHP Chris Mazza and C Deivy Grullon to Durham.
Seattle Mariners — Claimed LHP Daniel Zamora off waivers from N.Y. Mets.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Carlos Estevez from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
MIAMI MARLINS — Transferred RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Shawn Morimando from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and signed him to a one-year contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated SS Willy Adames and RHP Trevor Richards. Recalled RHP Alec Bettinger from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned 3B Pablo Reyes to Nashville. Designated LF Billy McKinney for assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Kyle Crick from the 10-day IL. Sent INF Ke'Bryan Hayes to Indianapolis for a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived F Jillian Alleyne.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Washington F Anthony Mantha $5,000 for goaltender interference against Boston G Tuuka Rask during a May 21 game. Fined F Jordan Staal $5,000 for tripping against Nashville F Luke Kunin during a May 21 game.