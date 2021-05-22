Transactions from Saturday

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Carlos Estevez from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Transferred RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Shawn Morimando from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and signed him to a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated SS Willy Adames and RHP Trevor Richards. Recalled RHP Alec Bettinger from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned 3B Pablo Reyes to Nashville. Designated LF Billy McKinney for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Kyle Crick from the 10-day IL. Sent INF Ke'Bryan Hayes to Indianapolis for a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived F Jillian Alleyne.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Washington F Anthony Mantha $5,000 for goaltender interference against Boston G Tuuka Rask during a May 21 game. Fined F Jordan Staal $5,000 for tripping against Nashville F Luke Kunin during a May 21 game.

