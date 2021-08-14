 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Transactions from Saturday

  • 0

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Returned LHP Chris Sale from injury rehab assignment with Worster (Triple-A East) and reinstated him from the 60-dal IL. Reinstated C Christian Vasques from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Yacksel Rios to Worcester (Triple-A East). Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND A'S — Placed SS Elvis Andrus on paternity list. Recalled INF Vimael Machin from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP A.J. Cole to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Carl Edwards to Buffalo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Released RHP Shane Greene.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Baily Falter from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP David Paulino for assignment. Optioned OF CF Mickey Moniak to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Lehigh Valley.

People are also reading…

FOOTBALL

National Football League

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated T Le'Raven Clark from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived WR Adrian Killins. Waived TE Caleb Wilson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Janis Moser to a three-year entry-level contract.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News