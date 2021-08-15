Transactions from Sunday

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of LHP Fernando Abad and RHP Konner Wade from Norfolk (Triple-A East) and signed to minor league contracts. Transferred LHP Bruce Zimmerman from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Dusten Knight to Norfolk. Designated RHP Adam Plutko for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed INF Travis Shaw off waivers from Milwaukee. Placed LHP Josh Taylor on the COVID-19 related IL. Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed CF Leury Garcia on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 13. Recalled SS Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Buck Farmer for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchinson Toledo (Triple-A East) and signed to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP James Hoyt from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Designated OF Adam Eaton for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent C Gary Sanchez to Somerset (Double-A East) on a rehab assignment. Activated RHP Luis Severino from rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent LHP Justus Sheffield to Tacoma (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Paul Sewald on the restricted list.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Tim Mayza to Buffalo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed LHP Joe Mantiply and RHP Merrill Kelly on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Poppen and LHP Miguel Aguilar from Reno (Triple-A West).

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RF Jason Heyward from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Greg Deichmann to Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned CF Nick Senzel to Louisville (Triple-A East). Designated 2B Mike Freeman for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP David Hess for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Justin Topa to Nashville (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP John Curtiss from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Chase Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated LF Ben Gamel from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Shea Bryse Wilson and LF Anthony Alford on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Shea Spitzbarth to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Dillon Peters from Indianapolis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Yu Darvish on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 13. Optioned RF Brian O'Grady to El Paso (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Jay Jackson from the IL. Optioned LHP Sammy Long to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Recalled OF Luis Gonzalez from Sacramento and placed on the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Joe Ross on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 12. Recalled CF Lane Thomas from Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released OLs Marquel Harrell, Caleb Benenoch and Syrus Tuitele and DL Eli Ankou and LB Mike Bell.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Alex Brown.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived CB Cameron Kinley, TE De'Quan Hampton and WR Josh Pearson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released TE Gabe Holmes. Placed ex-Illinois State player LB B.J. Bello on injured reserve.

