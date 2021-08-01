Transactions from Sunday

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Keegan Akin from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Tanner Scott on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Thomas Eshelman for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed CF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 31. Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Domingo German on the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Daulton Jefferies from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned OF Seth Brown to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jeffrey Springs on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP DJ Johnson from Durham (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHPs Jose Berrios and Joakim Soria. Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch and LHP Tayler Saucedo to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Huascar Ynoa to Rome (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Robert Stephenson to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Yonathan Daza from the IL. Optioned RHP Jose Mujica to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Sean Guenther from Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Blaine Hardy from Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Luis Guillorme on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Josiah Gray. Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed QB K.J. Costello.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.