Transactions from Sunday

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Designated LHP Ryan Hartman for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Daniel Lynch from Omaha (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Tyler Zuber to Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Designated LHP Alex Claudio for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned C Ben Rortvedt to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Gio Urshela from the 10-day IL. Transferred CF Tim Locastro from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed 1B Chris Gittens on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned 2B Donovan Walton to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Ryan Weber from Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Sherriff from Durham (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo. Traded RHP T.J. Zeuch to St. Louis in exchange for cash considerations.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa (Triple-A East). Reinstated 2B David Bote from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Chase Anderson from the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Mickey Moniak from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Cristopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley. Placed LF Travis Jankowski on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Hakeem Adeniji, P Drue Chrisman, DE Wyatt Hubert and DE Cam Sample on the active/non-football injury list. Placed WR Riley Lees and DT Renell Wren on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed HB Pooka Williams on the active/non-football injury list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DE Austin Bryant on the PUP list. Placed WR Javon McKinley on the active/non-football injury list. Placed G Evan Heim on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed T Eric Fisher on the PUP list. Placed DE Dayo Odeyingbo on the active/non-football injury list. Place DL Rob Windsor on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Chris Cooper.

