Transactions from Sunday

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed LHP John Means on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL. Activated CF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Zack Short to Toledo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jason Foley from Toledo. Activated RHP Jose Urena from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 3. Designated CF JaCoby Jones for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Tyler Zuber to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha. Activated RHP Josh Staumont from the 10-day IL. Placed SS Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 4.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Bailey Ober from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Shaun Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 5.

× Please log in to keep reading. Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Tampa (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent 3B Cavan Biggio to Buffalo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnet (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Shane Green from Gwinnet. Sent RHP Victor Arano outright to Gwinnet.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Hector Neris from the paternity list. Recalled LHP Christopher Sanchez from Lehigh (Triple-A East). Placed RHPs Chase Anderson and David Hale on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Mitch Keller on the 10-day IL. Activated 1B Colin Moran from the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Austin Davis from the 60-day IL. Optioned SS Cole Tucker to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Evan Longoria on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Gary Payton II to a rest-of-season contract.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.