Transactions from Sunday

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Brandon Waddell from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to Norfolk. Sent RHP Hunter Harvey to Norfolk for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of ex-ISU player and 2B Owen Miller from Columbus (Triple-A East) and signed him to a one-year contract. Transferred C Roberto Perez from the 10-day-IL to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Kenta Maeda on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Nick Gordon from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Brady Lail of waivers from Philadelphia. Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Kendall Graveman on the 10-day IL. Sent 1B Jose Marmolejos outright to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Michael Wacha from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Patrick Murphy to Dunedin (Low-A Southeast) for a rehab assignment.