Transactions from Tuesday

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Tom Hallion to serve as umpire crew chief, CB Bucknor (first base), Chris Guccione (second base), Lance Barrett (third base), David Rackley (left field) and Adam Hamari (right field), manager Dave Roberts invited Reggie Smith and Bud Black as honorary coaches for the National League, manager Kevin Cash invited Terry Francona to be honorary coach for the American League and Dave Einspahr named official scorer for the 2021 All-Star Game.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Seby Zavala from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Wilson Ramos to a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Bryan Abreu from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Placed INF Anthony Rendon on 10-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Announced OF Scott Schebler cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHPs Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for INF Rowdy Tellez. Reinstated RHP Thomas Hatch from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP Ryan Borucki to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Pablo Sandoval on the restricted list.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Eric Sogard and RHP Kohl Stewart on the 10-day IL. Reinstated Trevor Williams from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Sergio Alcántara from Iowa (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Mychal Givens from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ben Bowden to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Jake Reed from Oklahoma (Triple-A West). Designated OF Steven Souza Jr. for assignment. Recalled LHP Garrett Cleavinger. Placed LHP Victor González on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded LHP Nathan Kirby to Pittsburgh Pirates.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Corey Oswalt on the 10-Day IL., retroactive to July 5. Recalled RHP Robert Stock from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day IL. INF/OF Phillip Evans has been placed on the 7-day concussion/IL. Recalled INF/OF Rodolfo Castro from Altoona (Double-A Northeast) and INF Cole Tucker from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Jaylin Davis on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Beede from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. Recalled IF/OF Jason Vosler from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Jimmie Sherfy for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHPs Erick Fedde and Kyle Finnegan from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryne Harper and LHP Kyle Lobstein to Rochester (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Suspended Chennedy Carter until further notice for conduct detrimental to the team.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed Natasha Mack to a seven-day first contract.

FOOTBALL

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted LaMar Campbell to vice president of player engagement, Jeff King to director of pro scouting Sam Summerville from area scout to national scout, Scott Hamel from Midwest Area scout to Southeast Area scout, Brendan Rehor from combine scout to Midwest Area scout, and Drew Raucina from scouting assistant to combine scout.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Mac Jones.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Morgan Moses.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DT Demarcus Christmas on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived LB Nathan Gerry.

