agate

Transactions from Tuesday

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent 3B Maikel Franco to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated LHP John Means from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Chris Sale to Portland (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Sent CF Luis Robert to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Jordan Luplow to Columbus (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom and RHP Tyler Zuber from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Danny Duffy and RHP Brady Singer on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LF Kyle Garlick and CF Rob Refsnyder to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Trey Amburgey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 19. Recalled OF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 2B Mike Brosseau to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LF Jason Martin to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Demarcus Evans from Round Rock.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent 3B Asdrubal Cabrera to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Vladimir Gutierrez to Louisville (Triple-A East) and recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Connor Joe from Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Pobereyko on a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Sal Frelick, 2B Tyler Black and 3B Alex Binelas on minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Aaron Nola from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Zach Eflin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 17.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Solometo.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Craig Stammen on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Miguel Diaz from El Paso (Triple-A West). Sent LHP Matt Strahm to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Tonshaw on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

JOILIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chandler Brierly.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with INF Milton Ramos.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with INF Andres Sosa.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with INF Scotty Dubrule.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Cal Djuroskovic.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Named Angela Ellis vice president, head of entertainment & initiatives, Sandy Nunez vice president, talent management and Tony Cole vice president, media operations.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OL Ben Cleveland to a four-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Spencer Brown to a four-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Alex Okafor to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OT Walker Little and CB Tyson Campbell to four-year contracts. Placed LB Dylan Moses on the non-football injury list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived WR Nsimba Webster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Ronnie Perkins.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Chaz Green to a one-year contract. Waived OT Jarron Jones and LB Calvin Bundage.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined New England F Gustavo Bou an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment in a July 17 game against Atlanta United.

D.C. UNITED — Recalled F Jovanny Bolivar from Loudoun United (USL). Loaned F Erik Sorga to Loudoun United (USL).

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Leslie Smith assistant field hockey coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Kristin Clounch women's basketball assistant coach.

 

