Transactions from Wednesday
Transactions from Wednesday

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Franklin Perez on unconditional waivers. Placed C Grayson Greiner on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Eric Haase from Toledo (Triple-A Midwest).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated C Aramis Garcia from IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jordan Weems and C Austin Allen to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated RHP Chris Martin from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Bryce Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Albert Almora on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Khalil Lee from Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 1B Eric Hosmer and RF Wil Meyers on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez and OF Brian O'Grady from El Paso (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Patrick Kiviehan from El Paso (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Rodions Kurucs.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Ignas Brazdeikis to a remainder-of-the-season contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived RB Austin Walter.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived OL Sam Jones.

 

