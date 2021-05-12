Transactions from Wednesday

Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Franklin Perez on unconditional waivers. Placed C Grayson Greiner on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Eric Haase from Toledo (Triple-A Midwest).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated C Aramis Garcia from IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jordan Weems and C Austin Allen to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated RHP Chris Martin from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Bryce Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Albert Almora on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Khalil Lee from Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 1B Eric Hosmer and RF Wil Meyers on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez and OF Brian O'Grady from El Paso (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Patrick Kiviehan from El Paso (Triple-A East).