Transactions from Wednesday

Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Adam Eaton for assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP DJ Johnson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Transferred RF Josh Naylor from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed LF Eddie Rosario on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 6. Recalled former ISU player and 2B Owen Miller and RF Daniel Johnson from Columbus.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Bryan Garcia to Toledo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Ian Krol from Toledo. Placed OF Daz Cameron on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Reinstated INF/OF Niko Goodrum from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Spencer Turnbull to the 60-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Michael Pineda from rehab his assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax to St. Paul (Triple-A East).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled CF Vidal Brujan and LHP Ryan Sherriff from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed RF Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 6.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C William Contreras to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP Grant Dayton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Jonathan Lucroy from Gwinnett.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 1B Rowdy Tellez and added him to the active roster. Designated INF/OF Daniel Robertson for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano from Syracuse (Triple-A East) and will serve as the 27th man for today's second game. Assigned CF Johneshwy Fargas to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Named Austin Knight men's baseball pitching coach.
MICHIGAN ST. — Named Thomas Wilcher the football director of community and high school relations.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Dr. Margaret Graham the new faculty athletics representative.