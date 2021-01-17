Transactions
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed RW Brett Ritchie to a one-year, two-way contract. Placed RW Brett Ritchie on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Released D Nick Seeler.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived D Alex Biega.
EDMONTON OILERS — Designated LWs Jujhar Khaira and Joakim Nygard for assignment to the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated D Alexander Romanov for assignment to the taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Oliver to the taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed G Zane McIntyre, C Ryan Fitzgerald and LW Tanner MacMaster to minor league contracts.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed D Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve. Recalled D Niko Mikkola to the active roster. Reassigned D Jake Walman and F Jake Neighbours to the taxi squad.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Waived C Joel Kellman. Designated LW Jeffrey Viel and C Frederick Handemark for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned Ds Nicolas Meloche and Nikolai Knyzhov to the taxi squad.