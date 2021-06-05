 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Transacttions from Saturday

  • 0

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Andrew Vaughn from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Gavin Sheets to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Eli Morgan to Columbus (Triple-A East). Recalled 1B Bobby Bradley from Columbus. Designated 1B Jake Bauers for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Blake Parker from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Spencer Turnbull on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Juan Minaya for release or assignment

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Corey Kluber from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Chris Gittens from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day IL.

People are also reading…

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated OF Jason Heyward from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP pitcher Cory Abbott from Iowa (Triple-A East). Claimed RHP Dakota Chalmers from Minnesota waivers and optioned him to Tennessee (Double-A South). Optioned LHP Brad Wieck Iowa. Designated OF Nick Martini for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Alex Blandino on the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHPs Ben Bowden and Lucas Gilbreath from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed RHPs Jon Gray and Jordan Sheffield on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Zach Thompson from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Cody Poteet on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RF Bryce Harper from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Hector Neris on the paternity list.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent SS Paul DeJong to Memphis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed LHP Kwang Hyun Kim and OF Justin Williams (retroactive to June 3) on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Angel Rondon and 1B/OF John Nogowski from Memphis (Triple-A East).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minnesota man charged in 1972 murder of 15-year-old Illinois girl

Minnesota man charged in 1972 murder of 15-year-old Illinois girl

A former Naperville man has been charged with first-degree murder in the 1972 stabbing death of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson, linked to the case through DNA evidence and genealogy, Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News