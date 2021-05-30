Coates: Explore Midwest adventures in our special feature

You need a vacation.
Remember those?
Vacations?
You know, like when you pack a bag, lock up the house and escape for a few days to somewhere else?
To somewhere that isn’t where you live.
Time off.
Time away.
Time to recover.
The treasured vacation was just one of many ordinary activities spoiled by the extraordinary terror that was COVID over these last 12-plus months.
Last summer brought a glimmer of hope that numbers were getting better, after we all spent months inside minding various “mitigation” rules and quarantines. But then came spikes in infections and a slide backward.
Plans were scuttled. The wide-ranging effect on the tourism industry was deep. It was all so emotionally draining.
Thankfully, the COVID cloud continues to dissipate. More are vaccinated. Restrictions are poised to be lifted in Illinois next month.
And that means the return of the getaway. The return of another piece of normalcy.
In today’s edition, we look at Midwestern travel adventures — fun places perfect for restoring the spirit while staying safe, too.
Reporter Lenore Sobota and visual journalist David Proeber take us to Starved Rock State Park, one of the stunning natural wonders in Illinois. And we check out Shawnee National Forest and the beauty that is Indiana Dunes National Park, plus much more.
There’s a lot to do and explore — and maybe with a renewed sense of appreciation, too.
Use your smartphone and scan the special code to watch videos and see more stories from surrounding states.
And if you have a travel destination we should check out, visit pantagraph.com/letters to join our conversation.
Now get out of here.
You deserve it.
Thanks for reading.
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisCoates.