Coates: Explore Midwest adventures in our special feature

You need a vacation.

Remember those?

Vacations?

You know, like when you pack a bag, lock up the house and escape for a few days to somewhere else?

To somewhere that isn’t where you live.

Time off.

Time away.

Time to recover.

The treasured vacation was just one of many ordinary activities spoiled by the extraordinary terror that was COVID over these last 12-plus months.

Last summer brought a glimmer of hope that numbers were getting better, after we all spent months inside minding various “mitigation” rules and quarantines. But then came spikes in infections and a slide backward.

Plans were scuttled. The wide-ranging effect on the tourism industry was deep. It was all so emotionally draining.

Thankfully, the COVID cloud continues to dissipate. More are vaccinated. Restrictions are poised to be lifted in Illinois next month.

And that means the return of the getaway. The return of another piece of normalcy.