Illinois travel company specializes in group trips for women above 50

CHICAGO — Robin Tillotson remembers her first flight as an escape, and a measure of her mother’s love.

Her father had cancer, and her mother sent her and her brother to Los Angeles to spend time with family. Her mother flew them first class, wanting to make sure they were cared for and looked after.

“I distinctly remember that plane ride,” she said. “That was the time when a pilot would let kids come up.”

Her mother’s devotion to caring for not only others, but also herself, inspired the name of Tillotson’s travel company: This I Do For Me.

“I can still see her where she was standing, where I was sitting, where my brother was sitting,” recalled Tillotson, 62. “She said, ‘I bought a purse. Now this, I do for me.’”

Years later, when Tillotson began thinking about how she wanted to spend time following finishing working full time, she thought of that phrase. It’s the name, and the message, behind her travel company, which specializes in trips for 50-plus women.

This is a group of women who might be spending their decades doing many things for other people — watching grandkids, serving at church.

“I started noticing that senior women 50-plus tend to put a lot of energy into other things,” she said. “What was glaring was that they were not necessarily doing anything that was just for them.”

She added, “After a while, when you are putting that kind of energy into other things and other people, you run out of gas, and that’s easy to do and we’ve all been guilty of that.”

A decade ago, she looked at fellow women in their 50s and thought, “But what are you doing for yourself?”

This thought, combined with her lifelong love of travel, spurred the idea of the company, which she started in 2015. She also launched a podcast, “This I Do For Me: Over 50, Black and Fabulous! ” in 2019, which most recently interviewed a 78-year-old business owner and encourages Black women to attain their dreams.

“Everyone thinks you stop developing at a certain point,” she said. “That’s not the case. We’re constantly growing.”

AARP’s 2021 travel trends survey showed many hope to get back to planning trips. The group reported that 54% of people ages 56 to 74 plan to travel this year. And for those who aren’t traveling in 2021, 57% said they are saving cash for future trips.

Tillotson loves seeing people who might have been hesitant to travel then bloom while abroad.

“Those who have never traveled overseas tend to be really reticent, a little shy and even nervous,” she said. “Midway through the actual trip, you start to notice a new level of confidence and comfort.”

People are navigating different cultures, seeing things in person, like the Parthenon, they’ve only seen in pictures. “They’re learning a lot about themselves,” she said. “By the end of that trip, the next indicator that an impact was made, they will ask me, ‘When’s the next trip?’”

The company is a project in addition to her full-time job, working for the city of Chicago. It’s what she hopes to do fully after retirement, although she hates that word. Call it refirement, as in fired up for more, or regeneration.

Chicagoan Kathleen Vanna, 74, has been on several of the trips, beginning when Tillotson posted that someone dropped out of an Australian trip, leaving one extra spot. Pals told Vanna she always talked about visiting.

“Friends said when will you ever go? You talk about it,” she said. “I said, ‘You’re right, I’m going to go.’”

She did, and had such a great time with the group of 50-plus women that she signed up for trips later to Greece, and Thailand. She appreciates that Tillotson handled the preparation — “it’s less stressful because she’s done the planning” — and that there were always options of various restaurants, or doing something alone or with a group or another person.

In the years since the company began, groups have gone to every continent but Antarctica. They made lanterns in Hoi An, Vietnam, and macarons in Provence, France. In every destination, she seeks out theater and diverse eateries and historic sites.

Her years of childhood travel included numerous car trips, as well as studying abroad as a college student. A year in London through an Oberlin College program opened her schedule to weekend trips around Europe, visiting Paris as a 20-something.

“Anybody that knows me knows how much I love to travel,” she said. “I’ve always been a traveler.”

Every Jan. 1, her company announces a trip, and people can sign up. Groups have included not only Chicagoans but also people in Arkansas, Cincinnati, Texas, California and New York state who have heard about her online or from friends.

Challenges along the way have included the usual trickiness of group travel, and situations like a woman who realized on a ferry she forgot her passport in a hotel safe. A kind stranger already flying to Athens offered to bring it there and meet them.

Of course, like everything else, the pandemic had other plans for a trip to northern Italy. They delayed it once, and again this year. They still plan to go in 2022.

And that will be a big travel year, she hopes. They have a Ghana trip planned, with visits to three places; on a recent night, she was meeting with a traveler who had just signed up for that trip, on a Zoom with her co-lead on the trip, whose parents are native Ghanaians.

She’s ready to keep up the travel — and the telling of people to take that time.

“Once you hit 50, life is really just beginning,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0