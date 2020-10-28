 Skip to main content
Southwest Airlines to offer 20 flights a day from O’Hare
Southwest Airlines to offer 20 flights a day from O'Hare

Southwest Airlines will begin flying out of O’Hare International Airport on Valentine’s Day, starting with 20 flights a day to cities including Nashville, Denver, Dallas, Baltimore and Phoenix.

The Dallas-based airline is Midway Airport’s biggest carrier and has served that airport for 35 years, but never operated flights from O’Hare, home to major hubs for both United Airlines and American Airlines.

Southwest said reduced flying during the pandemic gave Southwest an opening to expand to Chicago’s larger airport.

Midway will remain Southwest’s primary Chicago airport, with up to 200 flights a day in the coming months. Adding flights from a second Chicago airport gives travelers more options, Southwest said.

