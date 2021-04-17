Trent Frazier returning, Illinois adds transfer Plummer

Illinois guard Trent Frazier on Saturday announced he is returning for his final season of eligibility, and Utah guard Alfonso Plummer is joining the Illini as a transfer.

The news brings into better focus Illinois' 2021-22 roster. The backcourt received a boost with Frazier's decision to use the NCAA's one-time rule allowing players to extend their eligibility by a season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His experience will be vital as All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu announced this month he would enter the NBA draft and Adam Miller entered the transfer portal.

Frazier, who noted last week that he would use an NCAA-approved agent to explore pro potential, will team up again with point guard Andre Curbelo.

Frazier averaged 10.6 points as a senior while shooting 36% on 3-pointers and was a key defensive player for the Illini.

Plummer, a 6-foot-1 guard, chose Illinois over offers from BYU, Florida, Georgia and Texas Tech. He has one season of eligibility remaining after playing two seasons at Arizona Western College and two at Utah.

Plummer, who is from Puerto Rico, averaged 13.6 points as a senior with the Utes while shooting 38.3% on 3-pointers.

Illinois finished second in the Big Ten in 2020-21, won the conference tournament and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Illini lost to Loyola in the second round and finished 24-7.

