Trice scores 29, No. 9 Wisconsin beats Michigan State 85-76

D'Mitrk Trice had to play on the road Christmas Day and still got to celebrate one of his best games with his family in the house.
Trice scored a season-high 29 points, lifting No. 9 Wisconsin to an 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State on Friday at East Lansing, Mich.
Trice's parents, older brother, Travis, and his grandma were among the dozens of fans in the stands. The family used to cheer for the Spartans when his older brother, Travis, played for Tom Izzo from 2011-15.
"It was just great to see them and for them to travel up here and us to get the win on Christmas, it's a big deal," he said. "I was able to have six tickets for myself and coach Izzo was gracious enough to give my older brother three tickets."
Izzo acknowledged he didn't recruit D'Mitrk Trice because he didn't project him to develop into one of the Big Ten's top players.
"I think if we would've offered him a scholarship, I think he would've come," Izzo said.
Trice is in his fifth year at Wisconsin, where he steadily improved enough to become a third-team, All-Big Ten player last year.
"I've known him since he was little and the way he was grown is a credit to him," Izzo said.
The Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) won at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2004 and extended their Big Ten winning streak to 10 games, dating to last season when they shared the conference championship with the Spartans and Maryland.
Michigan State (6-2, 0-2) led by nine points early in the second half before struggling down the stretch at both ends of the court. Wisconsin scored 14 of the last 21 points over the final 4:03 to turn a closely contested game into a lopsided result.
No. 19 Michigan 80, Nebraska 69: At Lincoln, Neb., Franz Wagner had 20 points and No. 19 Michigan scored 10 straight points early in the second half to pull away from Nebraska in an 80-69 victory Friday.
Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) started slow in its first game since Dec. 13 but stunned Nebraska (4-5, 0-2) with the two-minute flurry that began with Isaiah Livers' 3-pointer. Wagner close it with a 25-footer that put the Wolverines up 53-41 with 14:38 remaining.
Nebraska put together an 11-2 run, highlighted by a steal and breakaway dunk by Trey McGowens, and cut the Michigan lead to 64-60 on McGowens' free throws with 6:20 left.
The Wolverines countered with a 7-2 spurt, going up 71-62 on Eli Brooks' fast-break layup with 4:45 remaining. Nebraska didn't get closer than six the rest of the way.
Playing after a long delay due to coronavirus concerns, Michigan struggled to get on track from long distance in the first half, hitting just 4 of 17 3-point attempts. Nebraska led for much of the half behind 21 points from Teddy Allen, who finished with a career high 25.
Purdue 73, Maryland 70: At West Lafayette, Ind., Brandon Newman scored 17 points, Eric Hunter Jr. added 16 and Purdue held off Maryland.
Hunter was credited with a basket after a goaltending call with 38.4 seconds left to give Purdue a 72-70 lead, and the teams combined to go 1 for 6 from the free-throw line the rest of the way. Hunter missed two at the stripe with 1.8 seconds left and Donta Scott did not hit the rim on a full-court heave at the buzzer.
Jaden Ivey had 11 points and Trevion Williams added 10 with eight rebounds for Purdue (7-3, 2-1 Big Ten). The Boilermakers won their 50th conference game at home since the 2014-15 season — ranking first in the Big Ten.
Four different Purdue players made a 3-pointer during a 14-2 run to take a 25-10 run. The Boilermakers made seven of their first ten shots from distance, and led 41-28 at halftime behind 10 points from Hunter. Purdue finished the game making 10 of 22 behind the 3-point arc — with three from Newman.
Scott had 15 points and eight rebounds for Maryland (5-3, 0-2), which never led. Aaron Wiggins added 14 points and Eric Ayala 13. The Terrapins only turned it over five times — a game after recording just four times against La Salle for the fewest in the Mark Turgeon era.