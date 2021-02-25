Trinity Lutheran to reconnect church, school CNCopy

BLOOMINGTON — After spending almost 15 years a couple of miles apart and feeling the impact of that separation, Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington and its school have taken the first step to reuniting at the school's south-side site.

The 3,200-member congregation voted Feb. 12 in favor of eventually moving from the church at 801 S. Madison St., south of downtown, to the school site at 1102 E. Hamilton Road.

The Rev. Tom Wirsing said plans still are in the beginning phase, and no decisions have been made about what to do with the 53,000-square-foot church building or construction plans at the school site that now service pre-kindergarten through eighth grades.

“We have missed the connection we had with parents when they dropped their kids off at school and we could see each other,” said the church's senior pastor. “We have felt a distance.

"Being under the same roof, we’ll be able to stay in connection with each other and have a better sense of what’s going on in people’s lives," he said. "I’m excited about that.”

Scott Lage, chairman of site evaluation committee and church treasurer, said the church is looking for flexibility with more meeting rooms and a sanctuary that fits traditional and contemporary worship styles.