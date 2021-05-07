Trout says he 'broke down' over Pujols' departure from Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout was cooling down after the Los Angeles Angels' game Wednesday night when he was told Albert Pujols was hugging teammates in the locker room.

Trout tracked down Pujols inside Angel Stadium and learned the stunning news: His 41-year-old mentor and fellow three-time league MVP was leaving the team early in their 10th season together in Orange County.

"I broke down a little bit," Trout said Friday in his first public comments on the decision. "Just knowing that he's been here for the whole time I've been here, and knowing it could be done just like that."

The superstars' decade-long partnership is over, and Trout is still stunned. The Angels designated Pujols for assignment on Thursday after a late-night meeting between the team's top brass and Pujols, who was disappointed about the prospect of not playing every day for the Halos, and eager to join a new team that would allow him to do so.