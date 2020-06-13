TV money gives NFL leg up if fans can't fill team's coffers

For one thing, next year's salary cap might shrink because of lower local revenues after expanding repeatedly for years. If attendance is restricted, owners and players might have to work on solutions for the cap.

"Difficult, not because of negativity between the two sides necessarily," Brandt said. "It's difficult because of the subject. It's just how bad do the owners want to extract a pound of flesh."

Former television executive Neal Pilson wonders if the virus-battered economy might lead some corporations to question spending on advertising in the fall. But Ganis believes the appetite for live televised sports will make the ratings behemoth known as the NFL as popular as ever, for companies and their consumers.

"Everything else, all other entertainment broadcasting, is in doubt except sports," Ganis said. "And they need sports more than ever to advertise."

The PGA Tour has restarted at a nearly deserted Colonial Country Club in Texas, and the NBA and NHL are moving ahead with plans to finish their seasons at neutral sites without fans. The NASCAR and IndyCar circuits are running in front of more than 100,000 empty seats, in some cases, though both will have a limited number of fans in attendance soon.