Two Cardinals pitchers test positive

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals had two pitchers test positive for COVID-19 during their entry exams this week for preseason camp, and the revelation of those tests could further delay other players from reporting to workouts.

Genesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sanchez had positive tests for the active virus, the team announced Saturday. The players had to give consent to be identified.

Both players were placed in isolation and kept from the team.

They are both asymptomatic, manager Mike Shildt said.

Any players who had contact with them, however, will also have to go through a series of exams before being cleared for official workouts.

Some of them have pending tests. On Friday, Cabrera was identified as one of the Cardinals who traveled together from the Dominican Republic and up from Miami.

The other members of that group, as mentioned by a Cardinals official, were Carlos Martinez, Elehuris Montero, and Ivan Herrera.

A total of eight players from the Cardinals' 45-man camp roster have not appeared in workouts. That includes the five mentioned above, along with Alex Reyes, Junior Fernandez, and Giovanny Gallegos. Gallegos has remained in Mexico until he can receive clearance to fly.