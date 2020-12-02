Tyler Cowen: Warp Speed for clean energy? That won't work

There is little question as to where the vaccine shots should go, namely in the arms of Americans, and many Americans want the shots. But how do you get state and local governments to agree to accept nuclear power reactors? Prepaying the product development and construction costs might help, but it probably won't alter most political decisions, which in recent times have (unfortunately) run against nuclear power.

What if the government were to commit to, say, an advance purchase of energy-storage batteries? That might work, but it is still a much harder problem than encouraging vaccines. There are few varieties of anti-COVID vaccines, and they are applied to most people in the same way. It is a more daunting problem for the government to preorder the right sizes and kinds of batteries.

Might it be easier for the government to subsidize battery research, rather than preordering particular battery units for later distribution? Maybe so, and it would be smart policy. But it is the status quo, not a new application of Operation Warp Speed.

These are only two examples. There may well be other areas where advance government purchases work well for green energy. Still, the success of Operation Warp Speed relies on some features particular to vaccines, namely relative homogeneity of the product and simplicity of distribution and application.